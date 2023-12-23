Maui Surf Forecast for December 24, 2023

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 10-15 18-22 18-22 West Facing 1-3 2-4 4-6 4-6 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 4-6 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 01:36 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:13 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 11:41 AM HST. Sunrise 6:59 AM HST. Sunset 5:51 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large long period north-northwest swell will build through the islands tonight, peak Sunday and slowly decline through Monday. A series of extra large north-northwest swells in the High Surf Warning level surf will impact the islands Monday night into Tuesday, and another reinforcement Thursday into Friday. These swell sources continue their eastward track, can expect a mix of northwest and north swell components through the week which will keep surf elevated along north and west facing shores.

Surf along east facing shores will steadily lower through early next week as the trades ease locally and upstream of the islands. Surf along south facing shores will trend down over the weekend as a background south-southwest (190 deg) swell moves out. A small, medium period south-southwest swell is possible Tuesday night through Wednesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.