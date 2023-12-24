Maui Surf Forecast for December 25, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|12-16
|10-14
|10-14
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly clear.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
|
Swell Summary
A large long period north-northwest swell is peaking late this afternoon. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) has been issued for select north and west facing shores through tonight and should fall just below advisory levels Monday.
A series of back-to-back, High Surf Warning (HSW) level north- northwest swells will impact the islands this week. The first looks to gradually build in Tuesday and peak Tuesday night into Wednesday. Another reinforcing north-northwest swell, potentially even larger than the previous one, may fill in Thursday and peak Thursday night into Friday. Impacts to coastal properties, low- lying infrastructure including roadways may be impacted during both events as the swell peaks, particularly during the overnight/early morning high tides. Although confidence is low, guidance depicts this trend of progressive swells moving through the islands to continue into the new year.
Surf along east facing shores will steadily lower through the week as the trades ease. With the angle of the series of large north- northwest swells impacting the islands, areas exposed along east facing shores will see elevated surf. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the middle of the week, as background south-southwest swells move through.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com