MEO distributes 45 laptops to families on Maui and Moloka‘i provided by AT&T and Human-I-T















Maui Economic Opportunity distributed 45 refurbished laptops, provided by AT&T and the nonprofit Human-I-T, to families in need on Maui and Moloka‘i last month.

The Windows laptops were checked and tested by MEO IT manager Guy Aguirre before the distributions. They are equipped with an i5 6th generation processors, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB solid state drive and Windows 10 operating system.

AT&T and Human-I-T collaborated to provide the laptops to low income families identified by MEO, including those impacted by the wildfires. The laptops were distributed at events on Nov. 6 and 9 at MEO in Wailuku and sites in West Maui and on Moloka‘i on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Access to technology and the Internet is vital in our increasingly digital world and the gateway to countless resources,” said Elizabeth Songvilay, director of external affairs at AT&T. “We are grateful to be able to work with Maui Economic Opportunity and Human-I-T to distribute these laptops to families and children in need on Maui and Moloka‘i as part of AT&T’s commitment to help bridge the digital divide across the country.”

Human-I-T provides refurbished devices, internet access and digital skills training by partnering with businesses and organizations to support communities without access to the digital age.

“Thanks to AT&T and Human-I-T, nearly 50 families on Maui and Moloka‘i can connect to vital services and improve their lives,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. “We are so thankful to be a part of this laptop distribution.”