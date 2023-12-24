Maui News

MEO distributes 45 laptops to families on Maui and Moloka‘i provided by AT&T and Human-I-T

December 24, 2023, 10:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • Sharlah Gloor and Jordan Spencer, parents of a child attending MEO’s Kaunakakai Head Start center, received a computer provided by AT&T and Human-I-T in early November. A total of 45 computers were given to MEO families in need through the program.
  • Maka‘ala Hussey (from left), who is enrolled in the MEO Head Start center in Lahaina, mother Makanalani Hussey and Makalii Fraser pose for a photo with Elizabeth Songvilay, director of external affairs at AT&T, at a computer pickup event at MEO in Wailuku last month.
  • Maui Economic Opportunity gave out 45 computers provided by AT&T and Human-I-T to client families in need in early November. Shown at the Nov. 6 handout of computers at MEO in Wailuku are (from left) Debbie Cabebe, MEO CEO; Elizabeth Songvilay, director of external affairs at AT&T; Debbi Amaral, MEO Early Childhood Services director, and Ashley Caris of Head Start.
  • MEO handed out 45 refurbished laptops from AT&T and Human-I-T to MEO client families on Maui and Moloka‘i.

Maui Economic Opportunity distributed 45 refurbished laptops, provided by AT&T and the nonprofit Human-I-T, to families in need on Maui and Moloka‘i last month.

The Windows laptops were checked and tested by MEO IT manager Guy Aguirre before the distributions. They are equipped with an i5 6th generation processors, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB solid state drive and Windows 10 operating system.

AT&T and Human-I-T collaborated to provide the laptops to low income families identified by MEO, including those impacted by the wildfires. The laptops were distributed at events on Nov. 6 and 9 at MEO in Wailuku and sites in West Maui and on Moloka‘i on a first-come, first-served basis.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Access to technology and the Internet is vital in our increasingly digital world and the gateway to countless resources,” said Elizabeth Songvilay, director of external affairs at AT&T. “We are grateful to be able to work with Maui Economic Opportunity and Human-I-T to distribute these laptops to families and children in need on Maui and Moloka‘i as part of AT&T’s commitment to help bridge the digital divide across the country.”

Human-I-T provides refurbished devices, internet access and digital skills training by partnering with businesses and organizations to support communities without access to the digital age.

“Thanks to AT&T and Human-I-T, nearly 50 families on Maui and Moloka‘i can connect to vital services and improve their lives,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. “We are so thankful to be a part of this laptop distribution.”

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments