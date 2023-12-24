Maui News
Small plane lost engine power before making forced landing near Kahului Airport
By Wendy Osher
December 24, 2023, 10:49 PM HST
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of a Cessna 172 airplane near Kahului Airport on Saturday morning, Dec. 23, 2023.
Initial reports indicate that while doing touch-and-go’s on runway 5 at the Kahului Airport, the small airplane experienced a loss of engine power, officials with the NTSB tell Maui Now.
The small plane made a forced landing short of the runway, according to initial reports.
