Maui News

Small plane lost engine power before making forced landing near Kahului Airport

By Wendy Osher
 December 24, 2023, 10:49 PM HST
* Updated December 24, 10:51 PM
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of a Cessna 172 airplane near Kahului Airport on Saturday morning, Dec. 23, 2023.

Initial reports indicate that while doing touch-and-go’s on runway 5 at the Kahului Airport, the small airplane experienced a loss of engine power, officials with the NTSB tell Maui Now.

The small plane made a forced landing short of the runway, according to initial reports.

