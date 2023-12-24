United Airlines Christmas Carnival celebrates Lahaina keiki























United Airlines hosted a Christmas Carnival for the keiki of Lahaina on Maui in December. This year, the airline brought the festivities to Maui to spread the joy of the holidays to more than 150 keiki and their families.

Honolulu based United employees packed up presents and goodies for Santa and spread mele and joy to Maui ahead of the Christmas holiday. “No matter which Island we are from, as we are all still one ʻohana. No one gets left behind,” organizers said.

United employees and volunteers set up the Christmas Carnival at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Pāʻina building. The event featured food, games, prizes and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The airline embraced employees and community members displaced by the August wildfires by giving them a chance to enjoy festivities and get a much needed break from the everyday challenges as recovery efforts continue.



























































