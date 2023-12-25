HTA awards contract for Island Visitor Education and Brand Management Support

Pololū switchback trail. PC: Hawaiʻi Trails via Hawaiʻi Tourism

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority has awarded a contract to the Hawaiʻi Visitors & Convention Bureau for island-based visitor education and brand management support services for Hawaiʻi Island, Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, Oʻahu and Kauaʻi.

Guided by HTA and its 2020-2025 Strategic Plan and community-driven Destination Management Action Plans, the awardee will support HTA’s comprehensive visitor education efforts, including pre-arrival initiatives of its Global Marketing Team throughout the US, Canada, Japan, Oceania, Korea, China and Europe, and post-arrival, on-island visitor education.

The support services include:

serving as on-island representatives on behalf of HTA for visitor education, visitor industry engagement, and public relations activities;

serving as advisors to HTA on the respective islands and The Hawaiian Islands statewide brand;

collaborating with HTA’s Global Marketing Team to develop and implement familiarization trips and press trips to areas that are welcoming visitors;

providing island-based visitor education support during promotions, trade shows, and missions in major market areas, and

coordinating with city and county government officials and designated organizations during crisis management situations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The new contract will begin on Jan. 1, 2024, and will end on June 30, 2024 in alignment with the fiscal year budget cycle, with an option to extend for one additional six-month term, four 12-month terms, or parts thereof. Contract terms, conditions, and amounts are subject to final negotiations with HTA and the availability of funds.