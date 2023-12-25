Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and Jordan Spieth make return to The Sentry

The Sentry announced Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and Jordan Spieth will make their return to the event on Maui from Jan. 4-7, 2024, at The Plantation Course at Kapalua.

As the first of eight Signature events during the 2024 season, The Sentry welcomes PGA TOUR winners from the previous calendar year, including FedExCup Fall winners, and the top 50 players from the final 2022-23 FedExCup standings.

Finau is set to make his fifth appearance at The Sentry after earning his sixth career TOUR title at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April. Throughout 2023, the 34-year-old earned 11 top-25 finishes, including a T9 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open and a T7 finish at the 3M Open. Additionally, the Utah native qualified for his ninth consecutive FedExCup Playoffs, and advanced to the TOUR Championship for the seventh straight year. Finau’s best finish at The Plantation Course at Kapalua was a tie for seventh place in 2023 (T9/2017; T31/2021; T19/2022).

Morikawa secured his fifth trip to The Sentry by finishing T6 in the final 2022-23 FedExCup standings. During the FedExCup Fall, Morikawa won the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he carded a final-round 63 to defeat Eric Cole and Beau Hossler by six strokes. The victory marked his sixth career TOUR title and first since the 2021 Open Championship, as well as his first worldwide since the 2021 DP World Tour Championship. Over the course of 2023, the 26-year-old earned an additional six top-10 finishes including two runners-up at The Sentry and Rocket Mortgage Classic. The California native owns four top-10 finishes in as many starts at The Plantation Course at Kapalua (T7/2020; T7/2021; T5/2022; 2/2023).

California native Schauffele will make his seventh consecutive appearance at The Sentry after finishing second in the final 2022-23 FedExCup standings. The 30-year-old earned 10 top-10 finishes in 2023, including two runners-up finishes (Wells Fargo Championship and TOUR Championship), a T3 finish at The American Express and T10 finishes at the Masters Tournament and U.S. Open. Schauffele qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs and advanced to the TOUR Championship for the seventh consecutive season. In addition to his 2019 victory at The Sentry, where he carded a final-round 62 to overcome a five-stroke deficit, Schauffele finished T22 in 2018, T2 in 2020, T5 in 2021 and 12th in 2022. In 2023, Schauffele withdrew during the second round with a back injury.

Spieth, The Sentry champion in 2016, earned seven top-six finishes over the course of 22 events during the 2023 calendar year, including T4 at the Masters Tournament, T5 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and a T6 finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The 30-year-old’s best finish of the year was runner-up in his title defense at the RBC Heritage. Spieth qualified for his 11th consecutive appearance in the FedExCup Playoffs, and advanced to the TOUR Championship for the eighth time in his career. The Texas native finished 27th in the final 2022-23 FedExCup standings to qualify for his seventh trip to The Sentry, where he owns five top-15 finishes in six appearances (2/2014; Won/2016; T3/2017; 9/2018; T21/2022; T13/2023).

As golf fans around the world make plans to see the game’s best players kick off the 2024 PGA TOUR Regular Season at The Planation Course, The Sentry kindly reminds visitors to bring care, patience, and compassion when they travel to Maui in January.

