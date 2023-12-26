High Surf Warning for north facing shores of Maui

Maui Now graphic.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for the north and west facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Molokaʻi, and the north facing shores of Maui.

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will build through the day, then peak above warning levels this evening through Wednesday as a significant north-northwest (swell builds down the island chain.

The forecast calls for surf of 10-15 feet today, building to 25-30 feet tonight through Wednesday along north facing shores. Surf of 8-12 feet will build to 15 to 25 feet tonight through Wednesday along west facing shores.

Surf will build through the day, then peak above warning levels this evening through Wednesday. The High Surf Waring is in effect through 6 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2023.

As a precaution, the public is asked to stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts and postpone entering or leaving channels affected by the high surf until the conditions subside.