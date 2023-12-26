Local children’s book authors support youth mental health with donation to Moore Aloha Foundation











Local authors Steve Sombrero and his daughter Candice Sombrero Ishikawa of the esteemed children’s book “What Day Are You?” will make a contribution to the Moore Aloha Foundation during the foundation’s year-end surf camp event at KUPU’s Ho’okupu Center in Kewalo Basin, on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023.

This collaborative effort aims to empower and inspire young women through surfing, mental health education, and mentorship.

The Moore Aloha Foundation, spearheaded by Olympic Gold Medalist surfer Carissa Moore, dedicates itself to fostering empowerment among young women through various initiatives centered around surfing and mental health awareness.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This particular event will bring together young women, including a special group of students flying in from Japan, to gain valuable insights into mental health and wellness through surfing and mentorship sessions.

At the heart of this event stands the presentation of “What Day Are You,” a local children’s book designed to support youth mental health awareness. Released on Dec. 5, 2023, this book has already secured No. 1 New Release status on Amazon for both Paperback and Audiobooks.

“What Day Are You” has continued to receive praise for its message of being in the present and embracing life fully, as well as serving as a beacon of guidance and encouragement for young adolescents seeking solace and direction in their lives.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Central to the presentation will be the moment when authors, Steve, and Candice, present a donation to the Moore Aloha Foundation, representing their commitment to supporting youth mental health awareness and furthering the foundation’s endeavors in empowering young women.

“We believe that our partnership with the Moore Aloha Foundation will have a positive impact on many young lives by giving them hope and courage to live each day with purpose and joy,” said Steve Sombrero. “Our donation is a token of appreciation for the empowering work the Moore Aloha Foundation does for young girls.”

Proceeds from “What Day Are You” will bolster the Moore Aloha Foundation’s ongoing efforts, including hosting wellness events, offering monthly essay scholarships, providing paid internships, and planning future mentorship programs. These vital resources aim to support adolescents and teens in their mental health journeys.