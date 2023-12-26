Maui Surf Forecast for December 27, 2023

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 15-25 20-30 20-30 20-25 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 07:38 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:20 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 10:09 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:42 PM HST. Sunrise 7:00 AM HST. Sunset 5:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will continue to build this evening and tonight, then peak above warning early Wednesday morning as a significant north- northwest (330-340 degrees) swell builds down the island chain. The warning will likely need to be extended as the another north- northwest swell arrives Thursday through Friday. Next, a mix of north and northwest swell energy impacting exposed beaches will likely support advisory- level surf. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the week due to the light winds locally. Beaches exposed to northerly swells will begin to pick up Friday through the upcoming weekend as the swell direction shifts out of the north to north- northeast. Surf along south facing shores will remain around the winter average through midweek. A background south swell is possible during the second half.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.