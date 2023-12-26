Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 27, 2023

December 26, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
15-25
20-30
20-30
20-25 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph, becoming

                            southeast after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 07:38 PM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:20 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 10:09 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:42 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:53 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will continue to build this evening and tonight, then peak above warning early Wednesday morning as a significant north- northwest (330-340 degrees) swell builds down the island chain. The warning will likely need to be extended as the another north- northwest swell arrives Thursday through Friday. Next, a mix of north and northwest swell energy impacting exposed beaches will likely support advisory- level surf. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the week due to the light winds locally. Beaches exposed to northerly swells will begin to pick up Friday through the upcoming weekend as the swell direction shifts out of the north to north- northeast. Surf along south facing shores will remain around the winter average through midweek. A background south swell is possible during the second half. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
