Maui Surf Forecast for December 28, 2023

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 18-22 15-20 20-25 25-35 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds North winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 01:42 PM HST. Low -0.5 feet 08:14 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 03:54 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 10:43 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:19 PM HST. Sunrise 7:01 AM HST. Sunset 5:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large northwest swell (320 deg) peaked earlier today and will trend down tonight. Surf heights along exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands may fall below warning levels tonight before quickly ramping up Thursday morning. The combination of north northwest (340 deg) and north (350 deg) arriving Thursday will keep the High Surf Warning (HSA) in effect through Thursday night.

A mix of north (360-020 deg) and northwest (320 deg) swell energy impacting exposed beaches will likely support advisory-level surf by this weekend. For the extended, guidance depicts a near warning-level event arriving next week Tuesday. The northern Pacific looks to remain fairly active and will continue to send swell to the islands for the start of the 2024.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the week due to the light winds locally. East shore beaches exposed to northerly swells will begin to pick up Friday through the upcoming weekend as the swell direction shifts out of the north to north- northeast.

Surf along south facing shores will remain around the winter average through midweek. A slight bump is possible during the second half.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.