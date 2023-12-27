Pet fosters desperately needed ahead of shelter’s busiest day of the year















Maui Humane Society is urging its community’s animal lovers to foster a pet now in an effort to clear space for incoming lost, sick, or injured pets who are expected to arrive as a result of New Year’s fireworks.

It is critical that space be made for incoming pets, as fireworks from New Year’s celebrations typically result in an influx of animals to MHS. Loud sounds from fireworks are known to scare pets, causing them to run away from home and making them susceptible to injury.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 27, there are nearly 80 pets awaiting foster placement and 179 pets currently in foster homes.

“Fostering a pet is easy, free, and makes an incredible impact – no experience needed,” according to the shelter.

MHS will provide all food, supplies, medication, and support, and foster parents are asked to provide comfort and safety to pets as they take a break from the shelter. MHS’ Foster Team will work to match foster pets with foster parents most suited to their needs and a foster term that works best for all parties.

Those interested in opening their homes to foster pets before the holiday can visit MHS’ shelter in Puʻunēnē from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (MHS will close at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve). Learn more at mauihumanesociety.org/foster.

Pet owners are encouraged to keep animals indoors during the holiday, as well as ensure microchips and ID tags are up-to-date with accurate owner contact information. Tips to keep owned pets safe can be found at mauihumanesociety.org/fireworks.