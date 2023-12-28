Maui Surf Forecast for December 29, 2023
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|20-30
|20-30
|20-25
|15-20
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:01 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:54 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A combination of a large north northwest and north swells will bring warning level surf to north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through tonight, then decline Friday. A High Surf Warning is posted for tonight, and may need to be extended or switched to an advisory for Friday depending on how things play out. Additionally, a High Surf Advisory is in effect for north facing shores of the Big Island through the day Friday. The swells will slowly decline Saturday before another northwest swell arrives Sunday and will linger into the middle of next week. East shores exposed to northerly swells will begin to pick up through the upcoming weekend as the swell direction shifts out of the north to north- northeast. Surf along south facing shores will remain around the winter average through the next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com