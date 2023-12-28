Maui Surf Forecast for December 29, 2023

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 20-30 20-30 20-25 15-20 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.1 feet 02:19 PM HST. Low -0.4 feet 08:50 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:27 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 11:18 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:54 PM HST. Sunrise 7:01 AM HST. Sunset 5:54 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A combination of a large north northwest and north swells will bring warning level surf to north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through tonight, then decline Friday. A High Surf Warning is posted for tonight, and may need to be extended or switched to an advisory for Friday depending on how things play out. Additionally, a High Surf Advisory is in effect for north facing shores of the Big Island through the day Friday. The swells will slowly decline Saturday before another northwest swell arrives Sunday and will linger into the middle of next week. East shores exposed to northerly swells will begin to pick up through the upcoming weekend as the swell direction shifts out of the north to north- northeast. Surf along south facing shores will remain around the winter average through the next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.