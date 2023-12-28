Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 29, 2023

December 28, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Todd Melton

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
20-30
20-30
20-25
15-20 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3





East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7








TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.1 feet 02:19 PM HST.




Low -0.4 feet 08:50 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 04:27 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 11:18 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 02:54 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:54 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A combination of a large north northwest and north swells will bring warning level surf to north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through tonight, then decline Friday. A High Surf Warning is posted for tonight, and may need to be extended or switched to an advisory for Friday depending on how things play out. Additionally, a High Surf Advisory is in effect for north facing shores of the Big Island through the day Friday. The swells will slowly decline Saturday before another northwest swell arrives Sunday and will linger into the middle of next week. East shores exposed to northerly swells will begin to pick up through the upcoming weekend as the swell direction shifts out of the north to north- northeast. Surf along south facing shores will remain around the winter average through the next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments