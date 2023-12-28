New rules on Maui Police Department’s concealed carry weapon policy go into effect

The Maui Police Department’s new rules for firearms will go into effect in January 2024. These rules are specific to General Order 303.6, License to Carry a Concealed/Unconcealed Weapon, and General Order 303.8, Permit to Acquire a Firearm.

Copies of the new rules can be found on the Maui Police Department website at www.mauipolice.com under the General Orders tab, or a copy can be obtained at the Maui Police Department Wailuku Station located at 55 Mahalani Street, Wailuku, Hawaii.

Any concealed carry weapons license applications submitted before January 1, 2024, but are pending approval will not be subject to the new rules. Approved applications that were submitted in 2023 will be valid for one year, after which time another application will have to be submitted under the new rules.

If you have any questions, please email the Maui Police Department Records Section at [email protected].