Wildfire survivors on Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Hawai‘i Island can apply for Maui Relief TANF benefits

Maui Economic Opportunity Maui Relief TANF Program staff process applications for the program at MEO in Wailuku in late October.

Maui County residents impacted by the Aug. 8 wildfires who relocated to Kaua‘i, O‘ahu or Hawai‘i Island may apply for the Maui Relief TANF Program for families with dependent children through Community Action Programs on those islands.

Maui Economic Opportunity, which is operating the program in partnership with the state Department of Human Services, secured memorandums of agreement from Honolulu Community Action Program, Kauaʻi Economic Opportunity and Hawaiʻi County Economic Opportunity Council to offer assistance for families to complete applications on those islands.

HCAP, KEO, HCEOC and MEO are part of a network of organizations, established to battle poverty in communities across the nation.

The Maui Relief TANF Program offers rental and mortgage, utility, and down payment on a new vehicle and loan payment assistance, as well as gift cards for clothing and school supplies.

Families with dependent children in their households, directly and indirectly impacted by the wildfires and earning less than 350% of the poverty level (which for a family of four is $120,750 annually) are eligible for the benefits.

US citizenship is not a requirement.

Off-island applicants may apply online at www.meoinc.org (by clicking on the Maui Relief TANF program button under “Quick Links”) or at:

Honolulu Community Action Program, 1132 Bishop St., Suite 100, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-521-4531; email [email protected].

Kauaʻi Economic Opportunity, 2804 Wehe Road, Lihue, HI 96766; 808-245-4077; [email protected].

Hawaiʻi County Economic Opportunity Council, 47 Rainbow Drive, Hilo, HI 96720; 808-731-7009.

Those applying for the Maui Relief TANF Program should bring all eligibility documents with them. The list of documents can be found at www.meoinc.org.

The Maui Relief TANF Program continues to accept applications on Maui. For more information, contact MEO at 808-243-4404 or email [email protected].