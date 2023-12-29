Lahaina wildfire recovery could impact legislative funding allocations in other areas

Donovan M Dela Cruz at Budget Bill Signing (June 30, 2023) PC: Hawaiʻi Senate Majority

The Hawaiʻi State Legislature announced that the Grants-In-Aid process for the 2024 Legislative Session is now open, and interested parties are asked to submit their applications to the Legislature by the Jan. 19, 2024 deadline.

“Our community organizations and nonprofits provide invaluable services and support to our communities across the state. We look forward to assessing the needs of our state in a comprehensive manner and finding the best ways to utilize our state resources,” said Senate Committee on Ways and Means Chair Donovan M. Dela Cruz.

“The impact of the Lahaina wildfires has altered the course of our budget projections. Recovery efforts could affect funding allocations in other areas, requiring a cautious approach in determining the upcoming state budget. We remain dedicated to aiding eligible organizations and nonprofits that are leading publicly funded programs, and a clearer picture will materialize as we work on the state budget,” said House Committee on Finance Chair Kyle T. Yamashita.

Rep. Kyle T. Yamashita

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Legislature will continue to accept GIA applications until Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at 4:30 p.m., and final determinations will be made as Council on Revenue forecasts in January and March are published and long-term plans for wildfire recovery efforts unfold.

The Legislature makes appropriations for GIA in accordance with Chapter 42F of the Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes. The Eligibility Verification stage requires the submission of documentation to verify that the Grantee meets the standards for a grant award under HRS §42F-103.

For additional details on the GIA application process, visit https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/session/gia.aspx.