Maui Surf Forecast for December 30, 2023

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 15-20 15-20 14-18 12-16 West Facing 8-12 8-12 8-12 8-12 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 8-12 8-12 8-12 8-12

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:24 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 05:00 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 11:56 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 03:31 PM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 5:54 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The large north-northwest and north swells are hanging on at the local buoys, but will slowly subside overnight. The swells have mostly a northerly direction now, so the High Surf Advisory (HSA) for west facing shores of Kauai and Oahu has been dropped, but remains in effect for north facing shores, as well as exposed west facing shores of Molokai and Maui through Saturday. Have also added in the leeward coast of the Big Island north of Keahole Point to the HSA to cover beaches exposed to the north swell. Surf along east facing shores exposed to the north swell have also come up and have been added to the HSA as well. A new large, long- period, northwest (320 deg) swell will arrive late Saturday and Sunday, maintaining HSA level surf into early next week. Surf along south facing shores will remain around the winter average through the next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.