Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 30, 2023

December 29, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
15-20
15-20
14-18
12-16 




West Facing
8-12
8-12
8-12
8-12 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
8-12
8-12
8-12
8-12 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:24 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 05:00 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 11:56 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 03:31 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:54 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The large north-northwest and north swells are hanging on at the local buoys, but will slowly subside overnight. The swells have mostly a northerly direction now, so the High Surf Advisory (HSA) for west facing shores of Kauai and Oahu has been dropped, but remains in effect for north facing shores, as well as exposed west facing shores of Molokai and Maui through Saturday. Have also added in the leeward coast of the Big Island north of Keahole Point to the HSA to cover beaches exposed to the north swell. Surf along east facing shores exposed to the north swell have also come up and have been added to the HSA as well. A new large, long- period, northwest (320 deg) swell will arrive late Saturday and Sunday, maintaining HSA level surf into early next week. Surf along south facing shores will remain around the winter average through the next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments