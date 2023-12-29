Mayor Bissen thanks Hawaiʻi National Guard for five months of wildfire response on Maui

Hawaiʻi National Guard held a final formation and ceremony today with about 60 service members at Lahaina Civic Center. PC: County of Maui.

Mayor Richard Bissen thanked the Hawaiʻi National Guard for five months of responding to the Maui Wildfire Disaster as members complete their last request for assistance (RFA) for Maui on Dec. 31, 2023.

Hawaiʻi National Guard held a final formation and ceremony on Thursday at Lahaina Civic Center where promotions and recognitions were given to service members.

“Hawaiʻi National Guard responded swiftly in the wake of the Lahaina and Upcountry wildfires, and members provided safety, reassurance and support during a devastating time for our Maui community,” Mayor Bissen said. “We cannot thank these service members enough: Their professionalism and commitment to our islands are unparalleled.”

Hawaiʻi National Guard previously held a night post at Lahaina Harbor. PC: County of Maui

Hawaiʻi National Guard’s response to the Lahaina and Upcountry wildfires has included 38 RFAs, which were met with 1,005 service members. Also, three security-specific RFAs were met with 330 service members.

Service members were stationed at nine checkpoints that secure the Lahaina Wildfire Disaster Area. Security company Lauahi LLC / Kupale Technologies began security and access operations today, Dec. 28, 2023, at the checkpoints.

The Lahaina Wildfire Disaster Area contains numerous safety hazards and is delineated by government-placed barriers, according to Mayor Bissen’s Third Emergency Proclamation Relating to Wildfires effective Aug. 15. Public entry into the disaster area is prohibited, with the exception of area residents with a vehicle pass or ID.

Mayor Richard Bissen meets with Hawaiʻi National Guard Brig. Gen. Stephen F. Logan and Maui Police leaders on Aug. 11, 2023. PC: County of Maui