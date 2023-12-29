State airport parking rates increase, effective Feb. 1, 2024

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced increases in parking rates at four neighbor island airports, including Kahului Airport on Maui. Starting on Feb. 1, 2024, the new maximum daily charge will be $24, up from the current $15 rate; an the monthly rate will increase to $189, up from the current $160 rate.

Similar increases will go into effect at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA), Hilo International Airport (ITO), and Lῑhuʻe Airport (LIH) on Kauaʻi.

Funding for the operation, maintenance, and improvement of Hawaiʻi’s airport system is provided through revenues earned through concessions such as parking and fees charged to businesses operating at the airports. The projected revenue from the parking rate increases at OGG, KOA, ITO, and LIH will be used for future improvements such as:

Design and construction of additional parking at OGG, KOA, ITO, and LIH.

Details on the parking expansions will be provided as the design progresses.

Consideration for new employee lot for OGG

Estimated $10 million parking lot expansion for KOA

Estimated $6 million parking lot expansion for ITO

Estimated $5 million parking lot expansion for LIH

New parking equipment and stall counters at KOA. The parking concessionaire has committed to a $600,000 investment in new parking equipment, exit and entry lane overhead canopies, signage, and stall counters.

Improvements to parking equipment at ITO. The parking concessionaire has committed to investing between $200,000 and $300,000 to install parking revenue control system equipment.

Improvements to parking equipment at LIH. The parking concessionaire has committed to a minimum investment of $700,000 to add stall counters and the ancillary equipment and software needed to display available stalls online.

Parking rates for neighbor island airports were previously adjusted in 2015.

The parking rate structure at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) was changed in July 2023 and will continue adjustments through 2028.

The 15-minute grace period remains the same to support use of parking for community members dropping off or picking up passengers. Free airport cell phone parking areas also continue to be available for those picking up passengers.

By pricing parking appropriately, HDOT further anticipates a reduction in demand at OGG, KOA, ITO, and LIH.