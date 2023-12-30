Akakū hosting Community Connection Day on Jan. 12

Radio and TV personality Kathy Collins is hosting Akakū Maui Community Media’s free 2024 Community Connection Day on Jan. 12 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The celebration will take place at Akakū Center, 333 Dairy Road in Kahului. It is designed to create a unique space where Maui’s residents can connect, engage and celebrate the spirit of community.

The event features a variety of exciting interactive activities for all ages. They include:

10 local nonprofit tables set up outside of Akakū’s main entrance to showcase their missions and connect them with the community.

A booth supporting wildfire survivors

Keiki and adult karaoke contest

Live Entertainment by Maui Taiko and local favorite Homestead

The Community Connection Day is an opportunity for nonprofit organizations to share their missions, for community members to learn about the important work of Akakū Maui Community Media, and for families to enjoy quality time together.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For further information, visit the Facebook event page: https://fb.me/e/4FRDHX2Mm