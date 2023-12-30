Maui Surf Forecast for December 31, 2023

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 10-15 18-22 18-22 West Facing 5-7 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 6-8 6-8 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului High 1.1 feet 03:31 PM HST. Low 0.0 feet 09:57 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 05:31 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 12:35 PM HST. High 1.0 feet 04:22 PM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 5:55 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current north and northwest swells will continue to decline through the early part of tonight. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) has been dropped for all east facing shores, as well as exposed west facing shores of Molokai and Maui, and the leeward coast of the Big Island north of Keahole Point. A new large, long-period, northwest (320 deg) swell arrived at the offshore buoys 51001 and 51101 northwest of the state this afternoon and will spread down the island chain late tonight into Sunday. While surf along north facing shores will briefly drop below advisory level this evening due to the decreasing north swell, heights will build through the night from this new swell along both north and west facing shores. An HSA has been issued for north and west facing shores of most of the smaller islands through Sunday night. This swell should peak Sunday and slowly subside Sunday night into early next week. Surf along south facing shores will remain around the winter average through next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.