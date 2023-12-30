Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 31, 2023

December 30, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Steven Mark

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
10-15
18-22
18-22 




West Facing
5-7
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

                            southeast around 5 mph after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.1 feet 03:31 PM HST.




Low 0.0 feet 09:57 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 05:31 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            north in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 12:35 PM HST.




High 1.0 feet 04:22 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:55 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current north and northwest swells will continue to decline through the early part of tonight. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) has been dropped for all east facing shores, as well as exposed west facing shores of Molokai and Maui, and the leeward coast of the Big Island north of Keahole Point. A new large, long-period, northwest (320 deg) swell arrived at the offshore buoys 51001 and 51101 northwest of the state this afternoon and will spread down the island chain late tonight into Sunday. While surf along north facing shores will briefly drop below advisory level this evening due to the decreasing north swell, heights will build through the night from this new swell along both north and west facing shores. An HSA has been issued for north and west facing shores of most of the smaller islands through Sunday night. This swell should peak Sunday and slowly subside Sunday night into early next week. Surf along south facing shores will remain around the winter average through next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
