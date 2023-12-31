Hawai‘i receives bank and mortgage reaccreditation

The Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Division of Financial Institutions has earned reaccreditation status for bank and mortgage supervision from the Conference of State Bank Supervisors. The reaccreditation certifies that the Division maintains top national standards and practices for state supervision set by the CSBS Bank and Mortgage Accreditation Programs.

“This accomplishment represents the significant work the staff put in every day for Hawai‘i’s residents,” said Iris Ikeda, Hawai‘i Banking Commissioner in a news release announcement. “I am proud of the Division’s unwavering commitment to efficient, effective state bank and mortgage supervision and providing consumer protection.”

“CSBS congratulates Commissioner Ikeda and her team for this accomplishment,” said CSBS President and CEO Brandon Milhorn. “Their commitment to the high standards and best practices of the accreditation program helps promote a vibrant economy and protects Hawai‘i’s consumers.”

CSBS established accreditation programs for bank, mortgage and money services businesses to identify highly competent state bank and nonbank departments, promote safe and sound financial services and ensure consumer protection. To earn accreditation, state agencies must undergo a rigorous and comprehensive independent review of their operations, including administration and finance, personnel, training, examination, supervision and legislative powers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

More information on the CSBS Accreditation Programs is available at https://www.csbs.org/department-accreditation.