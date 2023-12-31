Māla Ocean Tavern set to reopen in February 2024

MĀLA pictured the day after the fire (left); The restaurant plans to reopen in February 2024 (right). PC: Courtesy Māla Ocean Tavern

Hana Hou Hospitality announced its Māla Ocean Tavern is set to reopen in February of 2024. The restaurant is one of five West Maui establishments run by the group, two of which were destroyed by the Aug. 8, 2023 wildfire in Lahaina.

The restaurant had been awaiting confirmation that the water is safe for drinking before reopening to the public.

“The water department has cleared the area around Māla Ocean Tavern on Front Street. Now, we’re working hard to get everything back up and running. Staffing and the operational setup will take a few weeks, but we’re moving swiftly,” according to an announcement on the restaurant’s website.

Hana Hou Hospitality consists of Lahaina, Maui restaurants Māla Ocean Tavern, Down The Hatch, Duckine, Breakwall Shave Ice Co., and Pizza Paradiso. Māla Ocean Tavern, Duckine, and Paradiso still stand, but Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. were lost to the fire. Plans are to rebuild one day, and owners are actively looking at locations to relocate the businesses, according to a company email newsletter update.

While Māla has been cleared by the water department, Duckine is still awaiting water clearance Chef Alvin Savella “The Kitchen Assassin” has been busy executing Duckine pop-ups and supporting #LoveForLahaina. Duckine owners Rob Farrell and Chef Savella are helping to relaunch Māla. “While staffing and online setup will take time, we’re working diligently to make it happen,” according to an online update.

Pizza Paradiso continues to operation on the West Side, serving breakfast daily from 7 to 10 a.m.; and open late night on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 p.m. to close, with pizza slices available until midnight. The restaurant also offers viewing of the NFL Red Zone on Sunday mornings.

Hana Hou Hospitality has launched a GoFundMe, and has raised a total of more than $206,000. The account notes that the mission of the fund is to assist staff and their ʻohana, with 100% of funds aiding displaced employees.