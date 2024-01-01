Maui Fire Department responds to multiple brush fires and 7 rubbish bin fires during New Year’s holiday

During the period from 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 (New Year’s Eve) to 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 (New Year’s Day), the Maui County Fire Department responded to brush fires in Haʻikū, Kula, Makawao, Wailuku, two in Kīhei and one on Molokaʻi.

All fires were extinguished quickly, with no damages reported.

Crews also responded to seven rubbish bin fires throughout the islands, all reported to be, or suspected to be the result of improper fireworks use or disposal.

The Department staffed two additional engines and one additional tanker during the evening and overnight hours to assist in dealing with the increased volume of fire calls typically present on these holidays.

The department advises: “Any unused fireworks should be secured in a safe and fire-resistant container, or disposed of properly so that they cannot find their way into the hands of keiki.”