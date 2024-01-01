Resort chic retailer, Lilly Pulitzer opens at The Shops at Wailea























Resort chick retailer, Lilly Pulitzer is now open at The Shops at Wailea. A Hawaiian blessing ceremony took place on Dec. 8 with team members and guests.

The shop is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is located in the upper level.

Originating from a humble juice stand in Palm Beach, Florida, the journey of Lilly Pulitzer blossomed with the success of the retailer’s iconic shift dress. The style propelled Lilly Pulitzer into the resort lifestyle brand known today, distinguished by its vibrant and bold “Lilly” prints.

“More than 65 years later, Lilly Pulitzer continues its radiant journey, upholding the timeless tradition of making women feel as good as they look,” according to a store announcement.

Lilly Pulitzer features elevated everyday wear and cocktail hour ensembles, along with beach and poolside essentials. In addition to their vibrant apparel, the a collection of gifts are also in store, bringing the signature brand of casual glamour to Wailea.

The Shops at Wailea has more than 80 global retail stores, including luxury brands, island restaurants, and a curated selection of distinctive Hawaiʻi stores.