Maui Surf Forecast for January 06, 2024
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|15-20
|10-14
|10-14
|7-10
|West Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:59 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current large, long-period northwest swell is still running about a foot or so above guidance, but has been slowly lowering throughout the day. The High Surf Advisory for north and west facing shores remains in effect through tonight, as surf slowly comes down. A new moderate, long-period northwest swell will build Monday, peak Monday night and Tuesday, then gradually decline through the middle of next week. Surf with this swell is not expected to reach advisory levels.
Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy through Saturday due to locally strong east to southeasterly winds and a wide fetch of strong trades upstream. East shore surf will gradually decline Sunday into early next week as the upstream trades diminish and local winds veer southerly. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend, with only background southerly swells. South shore surf could get rough and choppy Monday through the middle of next week as the southerly winds pick up.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com