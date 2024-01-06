Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 07, 2024

January 6, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
6-8
5-7
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 04:40 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 12:53 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 07:40 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 09:46 AM HST.




Low -0.2 feet 05:23 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:59 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current north-northwest swell will slowly decline through Sunday. Moderate surf will prevail for north and exposed west facing shores this evening, followed by a decline to small heights on Sunday. A pulse of moderate northwest swell is due on Monday, and a larger swell may push north shore surf to the advisory level on Tuesday into Wednesday. Forecast confidence decreases later in the week due to uncertainty in the location and intensity of a surface low that may develop near Hawaii. 


Moderate rough surf along east facing shores will decline Sunday as the local winds shift southerly, and small east shore surf is expected through at least the first half of the work week. Small surf will prevail on south shores this week, though conditions may become rough as southerly winds increase Monday and Tuesday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




