Maui Surf Forecast for January 07, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 6-8 5-7 4-6 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 04:40 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 12:53 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 07:40 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 09:46 AM HST. Low -0.2 feet 05:23 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 5:59 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current north-northwest swell will slowly decline through Sunday. Moderate surf will prevail for north and exposed west facing shores this evening, followed by a decline to small heights on Sunday. A pulse of moderate northwest swell is due on Monday, and a larger swell may push north shore surf to the advisory level on Tuesday into Wednesday. Forecast confidence decreases later in the week due to uncertainty in the location and intensity of a surface low that may develop near Hawaii.

Moderate rough surf along east facing shores will decline Sunday as the local winds shift southerly, and small east shore surf is expected through at least the first half of the work week. Small surf will prevail on south shores this week, though conditions may become rough as southerly winds increase Monday and Tuesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.