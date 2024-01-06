Maui News
Phone line inoperable at Waiehu Golf Course
The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced its phone line is inoperable until repairs are made on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.
Reservations for tee times at Waiehu Golf Course can be made online or by visiting the starter’s booth, which opens at 6:30 a.m. weekdays and at 5:30 a.m. on weekends and holidays.
Online reservations can be made at https://www.waiehugolf.com/book-a-tee-time/.
