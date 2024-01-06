Phone line inoperable at Waiehu Golf Course

Waiehu Municipal Golf Course. PC: Department of Parks and Recreation

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced its phone line is inoperable until repairs are made on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Reservations for tee times at Waiehu Golf Course can be made online or by visiting the starter’s booth, which opens at 6:30 a.m. weekdays and at 5:30 a.m. on weekends and holidays.

Online reservations can be made at https://www.waiehugolf.com/book-a-tee-time/.