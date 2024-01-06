Rep. Poepoe of Molokaʻi will continue to serve as member of Act 279 Working Group

Rep. Mahina Poepoe, Dist. 13 state House (Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, Kaho‘olawe, portion of Kahului, Ha‘ikū, Pe‘ahi, Huelo, Nāhiku, Hāna, Kīpahulu)

Representative Mahina Poepoe of Molokaʻi continues her service on the House’s Act 279 Working Group, to oversee the Department of Hawaiian Home Land’s execution of funds.

The act, which was signed into law in July of 2022, allocates $600 million in funding to the department in a step toward the fulfillment of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act and its promise to Native Hawaiians.

Majority Leader Nadine K. Nakamura, who will assume the role of Chair said, “The House is dedicated to collaborating with DHHL and the Administration to maximize the impact of the $600 million allocated for reducing the long-standing waitlist. We aim to assist the greatest number of beneficiaries and bring about significant improvements in housing for native Hawaiians.”

When the group was formed, it worked to leverage or maximize the appropriated funds, explored alternative financing options for beneficiaries and developers, and alternative housing development options aside from homestead lot development.

In addition to Nakamura, Speaker Scott K. Saki announced two other newly appointed group members: Representative Luke A. Evslin and Representative Darius K. Kila. Others already serving on the group are: Representative Daniel Holt, Representative David A. Tarnas, and Representative Gene Ward