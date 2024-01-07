List: Maui lane closures through Jan. 12, 2024

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Kāʻanapali (night work): Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the vicinity of Kekaʻa Drive and Kualapa Loop, on Wednesday, Jan. 10 through Friday, Jan. 12 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for golf course bridge repairs.

Kapalua (weekend work): Closure of the turn pocket on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the vicinity of Akahele Street, on Saturday, Jan. 6 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for waterline installation for the West Maui Temporary School project.

Kapalua/Kahana: Right shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction, between mile marker 27.2 and 28.3, in the vicinity of Akahele Street, beginning Monday, Jan. 8 through Friday, Jan. 12 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for vegetation management for fire control on the makai side of the roadway.

— Kaʻahumanu Ave. (Route 32) —

Kahului: Right lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32), in the westbound direction, in the vicinity of Maui Community College and South Wākea Avenue, on Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for Warning Siren installation.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36/360) —

Hāna: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) possible in either direction, between mile marker 8.6 and 8.61, in the vicinity of Kaaiea Stream Bridge, beginning Monday, Jan. 8 through Friday, Jan. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for Kaaiea Stream Bridge emergency repairs.

Hāna: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) possible in either direction, between mile marker 21 and 21.01, beginning Monday, Jan. 8 through Friday, Jan. 12, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for emergency rock scaling work. There will be intermittent full closures to bring down dangerous rocks along the roadway. Traffic will alternate contraflow in either direction through the work zone.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) —

Makawao to Kula: Right lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1 and 2, beginning Monday, Jan. 8 through Friday, Jan. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree removal and crown raising.

— Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) —

Lahaina: Single lane closure on Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) at the end of the bypass on Keawe Street, beginning Monday, Jan. 8 through Friday, Jan. 12, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the County’s Keawe Street Drainline Replacement project.