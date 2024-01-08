Maui News

1,229 customers without power in parts of West Maui

January 8, 2024, 6:57 PM HST
* Updated January 8, 6:58 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Update: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8, 2023

An estimated 1,229 customers are without power in Lahaina, Olowalu and Launiupoko. First responders are en route. The cause of the outage is under investigation. There is no estimated time for when power will be restored.

Previous Post:

We have reports of a power outage affecting parts of West Maui including customers in Lahaina and Olowalu. We are awaiting further information from Hawaiian Electric Company on the cause and estimated time for power restoration. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments