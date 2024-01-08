Maui News
1,229 customers without power in parts of West Maui
Update: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8, 2023
An estimated 1,229 customers are without power in Lahaina, Olowalu and Launiupoko. First responders are en route. The cause of the outage is under investigation. There is no estimated time for when power will be restored.
Previous Post:
We have reports of a power outage affecting parts of West Maui including customers in Lahaina and Olowalu. We are awaiting further information from Hawaiian Electric Company on the cause and estimated time for power restoration.
