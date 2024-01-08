Aloha Harvest receives more than $20,000 from First Hawaiian Bank

L to R: First Hawaiian Bank Executive Vice President Michael Tottori, Aloha Harvest Executive Director Brandon Tomita, Aloha Harvest Operations Manager Mele Pepa Latu, and First Hawaiian Bank Marketing Programs Officer Kayla Smith.

Aloha Harvest today announced it has received a $20,810 donation from First Hawaiian Bank, as part of the bank’s annual Kōkua Mai employee giving campaign. The funds will provide a boost for Aloha Harvest, reinforcing its capacity to sustain and enhance general operations, ultimately amplifying the positive impact on food rescue and addressing local food insecurity challenges.

“We are extremely grateful to First Hawaiian Bank and their employees for their generous donation and support. With this infusion of funds, we can continue to maintain the level of service our partners, and the community, have come to expect,” said Aloha Harvest Executive Director, Brandon Tomita. “As the largest food-rescue organization in the state, Aloha Harvest strives to nourish and strengthen the community. Our vision is a resilient and sustainable Hawaiʻi where hunger and food waste no longer exist.”

Established in 1999 by the Hauʻoli Mau Loa Foundation, Aloha Harvest emerged as a response to the pressing issues of escalating local food waste and a rising homeless population in Hawaiʻi. Drawing inspiration from the successful and internationally replicated City Harvest model, Aloha Harvest has grown into a robust food-recovery system combating food waste and addressing the critical issue of hunger in Hawaiʻi.

Aloha Harvest invites the community to join hands in sustaining their impactful mission. The journey toward a hunger-free and sustainable Hawaiʻi requires collective support. “Whether through financial contributions, volunteerism, or spreading awareness, every individual has a role to play,” organizers said. Aloha Harvest encourages community members to visit https://alohaharvest.org and explore opportunities to get involved.