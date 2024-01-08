Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 09, 2024

January 8, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Chris Archer / ArcherShoots

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
9-13
10-15
9-13 




West Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy. Showers with isolated

                            thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
South winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 06:06 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:01 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Showers with isolated

                            thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:45 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 12:06 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:01 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate size, medium period northwest (310 degree) swell is building in through the evening. This swell energy will lift surf heights along the smaller island north and west facing shores to High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels. A slow-moving system north of the offshore waters will produce a gale force northwest fetch along the backside of the low and be aimed toward the western islands tonight. The relative close proximity of this source will lead to what is expected to be a short-lived reinforcing more northerly (340-350 degree) swell that will build in tonight and Tuesday. The location and intensity of another surface low developing close to the islands Friday may potentially produce a large, short to medium period north swell. A fetch of persistent trade winds far east of the islands will send shorter period, wind wave swell into our coastal waters through Tuesday. Eastern exposures will experience a rough chop from this swell as well as larger surf from north swell wrap. South facing shore conditions will remain unusually choppy from enhanced south southwest winds until breezes veer more west late Tuesday into Wednesday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
