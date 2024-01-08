Maui Arts & Entertainment

Off-Broadway musical 'Daddy Long Legs' comes to ProArts Playhouse on Maui

January 8, 2024
The musical “Daddy Long Legs,” based on the classic novel by Jean Webster who also created “Les Miserables,” will run from Jan. 19 to Feb. 4 at the ProArts Playhouse in Kīhei.

It is a charming two-hander (two main characters) that is filled with soaring melodies in a rags-to-riches tale of newfound love, according to a press release from the playhouse.

The music and lyrics are by Paul Gordon and the book by John Caird. The performance stars Amber Seelig and Kiegan Otterson, and is directed by Ally Shore with musical direction by John Rowehl.

Michael Jackowitz. Photo Courtesy

On Jan. 21, there will be a brief Q&A after the show with the director, actors and special guest: Tony Award-winning producer and ProArts AdvisoryBoard Member Michael Jackowitz.

He was the original producer of the play both Off-Broadway and on its 18-city World Tour. His other recent credits include: “Some Like It Hot,” “A Beautiful Noise,” “Harmony,” “How to Succeed in Business…” and the upcoming “Epic Tale of Hi’iaka.”

During the run at the ProArts Playhouse, shows take place at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. On Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, it’s Kama’aina night with 10% off.

It is sponsored by Bob and Susan Kealoha Offermann.

Tickets are free for any persons displaced by the Maui fires across all of our shows, through the ProArts Playhouse’s Access for All Program.

Tickets are available at https://thelittleboxoffice.com/proartsmaui/book/event/185529  or go to www.ProArtsMaui.org

