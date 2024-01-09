Maui Surf Forecast for January 10, 2024

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-15 10-14 10-14 8-12 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds South winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 06:49 PM HST. High 2.8 feet 02:37 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:18 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 01:00 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:01 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A declining medium period northwest swell that peaked earlier today has 7 to 8 foot, near 12 second swell passing around the Waimea and Pauwela buoys this afternoon. This is producing High Surf Advisory (HSA) level surf for the north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, as well as along the north-facing shores of Maui. The low north of the area will be responsible for producing a fetch along its backside that will be aimed toward the western end of the state. The close proximity of this source will lead to a brief relatively large, medium period north northwest swell passage this evening. The High surf Advisory will expire for Maui County tonight as higher swell remains west. East-facing shores better exposed to the north may experience an increase in surf due to a north wrap the next few days.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.