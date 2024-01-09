Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 10, 2024

January 9, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-15
10-14
10-14
8-12 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
South winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 06:49 PM HST.




High 2.8 feet 02:37 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 09:18 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 01:00 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:01 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A declining medium period northwest swell that peaked earlier today has 7 to 8 foot, near 12 second swell passing around the Waimea and Pauwela buoys this afternoon. This is producing High Surf Advisory (HSA) level surf for the north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, as well as along the north-facing shores of Maui. The low north of the area will be responsible for producing a fetch along its backside that will be aimed toward the western end of the state. The close proximity of this source will lead to a brief relatively large, medium period north northwest swell passage this evening. The High surf Advisory will expire for Maui County tonight as higher swell remains west. East-facing shores better exposed to the north may experience an increase in surf due to a north wrap the next few days. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
