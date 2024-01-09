Maui Surf Forecast for January 10, 2024
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-15
|10-14
|10-14
|8-12
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|South winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:01 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A declining medium period northwest swell that peaked earlier today has 7 to 8 foot, near 12 second swell passing around the Waimea and Pauwela buoys this afternoon. This is producing High Surf Advisory (HSA) level surf for the north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, as well as along the north-facing shores of Maui. The low north of the area will be responsible for producing a fetch along its backside that will be aimed toward the western end of the state. The close proximity of this source will lead to a brief relatively large, medium period north northwest swell passage this evening. The High surf Advisory will expire for Maui County tonight as higher swell remains west. East-facing shores better exposed to the north may experience an increase in surf due to a north wrap the next few days.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com