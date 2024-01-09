Missing: Kahului man last seen Jan. 3

Saleimoa Laloulu.

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Saleimoa Laloulu, 32, of Kahului, who was reported missing by his family.

Police say Laloulu was reported missing on Monday evening, Jan. 8, 2024, by his family after he failed to return to his Kahului residence, where he was last seen on Wednesday evening, Jan. 3, 2024.

Laloulu does not have access to a vehicle, and his cell phone is currently inoperable; he may be in the area of Lower Waiehu Beach Road in Wailuku, according to police.

Laloulu is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos, including a teardrop on his left cheek and an unknown tattoo above his left eyebrow. It is unknown what type of clothing or footwear he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on Laloulu’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; or if it’s an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report #24-000893.