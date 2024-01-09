No immediate damages reported after Monday evening’s Tornado Warning on Molokaʻi

Officials with the County of Maui reported no immediate damages following a Tornado Warning issued for Molokaʻi on Monday night.

The County Emergency Operating Center was partially activated as County officials monitored weather conditions.

The Tornado Warning was issued by the National Weather Service at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, and ended at 7:45 p.m. No damages had been reported as of 10:45 p.m., when County officials issued a news release update.

Molokaʻi residents are advised to call the Molokaʻi non-emergency number for Maui Police Department at 808-553-5355 to report damages.

With potential for flooding in the forecast for all islands, the County’s Emergency Management Agency will continue to monitor conditions.

Updates are posted here and are available as conditions warrant on Pacific Media Group radio stations.

Residents can view weather updates from the National Weather Service in Honolulu at www.weather.gov/hfo. To sign up for Maui Emergency Management Agency alerts go to www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA.