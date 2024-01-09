‘One Love Lahaina’ event with music and skateboard jam on Jan. 13

The second One Love Lahaina free community event will take place on Friday at Citizen Church Maui with live music, a skateboard jam, giveaways, food, free-skating and fun for all ages.

The event runs from 4 to 7:30 p.m. and features music from San Diego-based band We The Commas, with an opening act by local punk band Flamingo Rider.

One Love Skate also will be sharing about the “One Love of Jesus” with a brief message of hope that has impacted people all over the world and will be a blessing to the community.

The event will be held at the church’s outdoor tent and parking lot (4275 Hine Way in Lahaina) and is sponsored by One Love Skate, Aloha Skatepark, Mana Mentors, Citizen Church Lahaina, Harvest Kumulani and others.

Giveaways will come from local skateboard, surf and clothing companies.

During the first One Love Lahaina event, about 300 people attended and $1,100 was raised for the Lahaina community, according to a press release by the organizers.

Participants can register to skate for free by going to OneLoveSkate.org.

