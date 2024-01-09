Maui Arts & Entertainment

The Shops at Wailea offers free music series and concert with George Kahumoku Jr.

January 9, 2024
George Kahumoku Jr.

The Shops at Wailea is hosting Wailea Wednesdays, a free weekly live music series that is open to the public. And on Jan. 26, the Ke Kani Hone O Wailea Concert featuring multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku Jr. will be held at the shopping center.

Wailea Wednesdays run every week from 4:30 to 6 p.m. to showcases the incredible talent of local entertainers. The concerts are in the performance area for cultural arts and entertainment. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs.

The lineup:

  • January 10: Rama Camarillo
  • January 17: Kason Gomes
  • January 24: Mondokane
  • January 31: Randall Rospond
The Shops at Wailea offers free concerts in its performance area. PC: The Shops at Wailea
On Jan 26, the Ke Kani Hone O Wailea Concert Series will feature Kahumoku, who is a multiple Grammy & Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning master Hawaiian slack key guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, teacher, artist and story-teller.

