The Shops at Wailea offers free music series and concert with George Kahumoku Jr.

George Kahumoku Jr.

The Shops at Wailea is hosting Wailea Wednesdays, a free weekly live music series that is open to the public. And on Jan. 26, the Ke Kani Hone O Wailea Concert featuring multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku Jr. will be held at the shopping center.

Wailea Wednesdays run every week from 4:30 to 6 p.m. to showcases the incredible talent of local entertainers. The concerts are in the performance area for cultural arts and entertainment. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs.

The lineup:

January 10: Rama Camarillo

January 17: Kason Gomes

January 24: Mondokane

January 31: Randall Rospond

The Shops at Wailea offers free concerts in its performance area. PC: The Shops at Wailea

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

On Jan 26, the Ke Kani Hone O Wailea Concert Series will feature Kahumoku, who is a multiple Grammy & Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning master Hawaiian slack key guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, teacher, artist and story-teller.