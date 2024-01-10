PBS’ video about elderly dementia to be shown at sites around Maui County

The PBS point of view documentary “Wisdom Gone Wild,” which focuses on elderly dementia, will be shown on Jan. 20 at Akakū Maui Community Media in Kahului and at Maui Economic Opportunity’s Moloka‘i office and the Lanai Senior Center.

The film by Rea Tajiri is a “reflection on aging and transformation” and about a woman with dementia who “reinvents herself,” according to PBS.

The filmmaker collaborates with her Nisei mother “as they confront the painful, curious reality of wisdom ‘gone wild’ in the shadows of dementia.”

The events run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to the 70-minute documentary, there will be a panel discussion virtually and in-person that includes Heather Greenwood, University of Hawaiʻi Extension Agent for Intergenerational and Aging Programs in Maui County; Kathleen Couch, program coordinator for Maui Adult Day Care Centers; and Rowena Dagdag-Andaya, Maui County Executive on Aging.

They will discuss issues facing Maui County’s aging community, the prevalence of dementia, caregiving challenges and the preservation of multicultural kūpuna stories.

Akaku presents the film and panel discussion in partnership with Maui Economic Opportunity and Maui County Councilmember Gabe Johnson.

To register, go to bit.ly/Wisdom-Gone-Wild.

There is no charge to attend the showings at:

Akakū, 333 Dairy Road, Suite No. 205, Kahului;

MEO Moloka‘i, 380 Kolapa Place, Kaunakakai;

Lāna‘i Senior Center, hosted by MEO Lana‘i, at 309 Seventh St., Lāna‘i City. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

The livestream Zoom link will be sent by Jan. 22.

For more information, call 808-871-5554 or email [email protected].