Resolutions to honor Maui Firefighter Tanner Mosher and nonprofit CEO Michael Shiffler

The Maui County Council will meet Friday at 9 a.m. to receive testimony on ceremonial resolutions honoring Maui Firefighter Tanner Mosher for his heroism during the August 2023 wildfires and Michael Shiffler, whose nonprofit Red Lightning worked to establish satellite communications in West Maui during the emergency.

Maui County Council Chair Alice L. Lee said following the ceremonial resolutions, a recess will be taken. The council is anticipated to resume the meeting, beginning with public testimony on the remainder of the agenda, at 10 a.m.

“Our intent is to allow sufficient time to the honorees and their supporters while also ensuring that there is enough space in the Council Chamber for members of the public to testify on other agenda items,” said Lee, who holds the seat for the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency area.

Because the National Weather Service forecasts rainy weather returning to the County on Thursday and Friday, while in-person testimony will be received, the public is encouraged to view the meeting live on Akakū Channel 53 or offer testimony virtually or via phone.

Testimony instructions are on the meeting agenda at mauicounty.us/agendas. For more information, contact the Office of the County Clerk at 808-270-7748.