Some state Agriculture Department offices on Maui to temporarily close for maintenance

January 10, 2024, 9:39 AM HST
Some Maui offices of the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture will be temporarily closed for building maintenance from Jan. 12 to approximately early summer 2024.

Offices located at 635 Mua St. will be closed during construction, including the Plant Quarantine Branch, Plant Pest Control Branch, Pesticides Branch, Animal Disease Control Branch and the Quality Assurance Division.

Staff will be working remotely. A drop box will be located in a trailer in the parking lot fronting the building for envelopes or other small items.

The agriculture department has made accommodations to provide services without disruption, according to a state press release.

For inquiries for the Mua St. offices, contact:

Plant Quarantine Branch (plant inspections and import questions)808-872-3848 (PQB offices at Kahului Airport)
Transporting plant material from Hawai‘i to the U.S. Mainland or foreign countries, contact the U.S. Department of Agriculture (federal)808-877-5261
Transporting dogs and cats to Hawai‘i808-483-7151 or email: [email protected] 
HDOA Maui veterinarian – Animal Disease Control808-344-2639 
Pesticides Branch – Education808-873-3078 or 808-793-7035 
Pesticides Branch – Enforcement808-283-9122 
Plant Pest Control Branch808-873-3949
Plant Pest Control – Noxious Weed Specialist808-873-3080
Commodities Branch808-873-3554
Other inquiries808-873-3555
HDOA Main Office – Honolulu808-973-9560 or email: [email protected]

