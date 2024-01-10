Top 20 things to do on Maui, Jan. 11-21: Hawaiian music by Grammy winners, Kanekoa benefit concert, UB40, Maui Pops Orchestra

This week on Maui, the popular ‘ukulele band Kanekoa performs a benefit concert for Maui wildfire survivors, the trio of Grammy award-winning Tia Carrere, Daniel Ho and George Kahumoku hold concerts in West and South Maui, and Grammy-nominated Elele Tiana performs a free concert.

Coming up are concerts by UB40 and the Maui Pops Orchestra with Disney and Beyond, comedy by frequent TV night show guest Nick Swardson, and musical “Daddy Long Legs” at the ProArts Playhouse in Kīhei — listed as No. 17 to No. 20.

No. 1 – Grammy winners Carrere, Ho, Kahumoku perform An Evening of Hawaiian Music (Jan. 10 & 12, Napili & at Kīhei)

L-R: Daniel Ho, George Kahumoku and Tia Carerre

Grammy winners Daniel Ho, George Kahumoku and Tia Carrere begin An Evening of Hawaiian Music with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music at Napili Kai Beach Resort on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and at ProArts Playhouse on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The New York Times has called them “virtuosic keepers of a cultural flame.” They share the uniquely Hawaiian styles of slack key guitar, ʻukulele and songs with origins that reach back to the early 19th century when Portuguese immigrants brought ‘ukuleles and Mexican cowboys brought guitars to Hawai‘i.

Four-time Grammy-winner, master slack key guitarist Kahumoku, known as “Hawai‘i’s Renaissance Man”, is a vocalist, storyteller, songwriter and author.

Ho who plays the guitar and ʻukulele is a six-time Grammy winner, with four of his Grammy credits as producer of George Kahumoku’s four Grammy wins. His two other Grammy wins were with close friend Carrere.

International star and two-time Grammy winner Carrere appeared as a lead actress in the film Wayne’s World. She went on to featured roles in film and television, returning to her Hawai‘i roots with her Grammy-winning albums with Ho. For more information, go to ProArts Maui.

No. 2 – Grammy nominated Elele Tiana performs at Ocean Vodka Organic Farm (Jan. 12-14, Kula)

Elele Tiana and Sam Frampton

Grammy nominated songwriter-singer Elele Tiana performs a complimentary concert at Maui Ocean Vodka Organic Farm & Distillery on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Tiana sings ‘ukulele style Hawaiian grooves roots reggae to soulful funk. She’s collaborated with various musical artists to produce songs, including Freedom featuring Chief Ragga. Performing with her Friday is guitarist Sam Frampton, who also performs at the farm on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.

The open-air venue has outstanding views of the central valley. The farm has set up locations where visitors may donate funds to help Maui wildfire victims.

Other performers for the following week include:

Monday: Guitar master-singer Aaron Booth with island style grooves.

Tuesday: Pianist-singer Mark Johnstone from Mick Fleetwood’s Grammy-nominated blues band.

Jan. 17: Ikaika Cosma with island style grooves.

No. 3 – Kanekoa performs benefit for Maui wildfire survivors (Jan. 12, Wailuku)

Singer-songwriter Kaulana Kanekoa leads his band in a fundraiser on Friday to help Maui wildfire victims.

The ‘ukulele band Kanekoa performs a benefit concert for Maui wildfire survivors at the open-air pavilion at the Maui Coffee Attic at 59A Kanoa Street on Friday at 6 p.m. The venue may be moved if it is raining.

The band has been described as the Hawaiian Grateful Dead and gone on tour performing at various venues, including the Millennium Stage at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

All sale of merchandise and a percentage of ticket sales go to the Maui Wildfire Relief. For more information, go to Maui Coffee Attic or call John at 808-250-9555.

No. 4 – Tadashi “Jake” Thomas Quartet at the Kuʻia Estate Chocolate Factory (Jan. 14, Lahaina)

L-R: Tadashi Thomas, Paul Marchetti, Jeff Helmer and Ian Sheridan.

New York-based trumpeter Tadashi “Jack” Thomas leads a quartet that will perform at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory at 78 Ulupono Street on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Thomas, originally from Hawaiʻi, has performed at iconic jazz venues, including Dizzy’s Club, Birdland and Cafe Bohemia.

He’ll perform with keyboardist Jeff Helmer, drummer Paul Marchetti and bassist Ian Sheridan. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Jazz Maui to support workshops for students in Maui schools. Attendees must be 21 or older and have a valid photo ID. For more information and tickets, go to Jazz Maui or text 808-283-3576.

No. 5 – 2024 Annual Juried Exhibition opens at Hui No’eau (Jan. 12- Feb. 16, Makawao)

An opening reception takes place for the 2024 Annual Juried Exhibition at the Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The exhibit will run through Feb. 16, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It features with a variety of artistic works, including ceramics, printmaking, sculpture, photography, painting, drawing, jewelry and other creative expressions. Artists include Nancy Young, Neida Bangerter and Tim Garcia.

The juror for the exhibition was Debra Drexler. She has studios in Brooklyn and Oʻahu and has exhibited in various galleries, including two art shows in Manhattan. She’s also the acting galleries and museum and professor of drawing and painting at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

No. 6 – Vince Esquire and Eric Gilliom perform free at South Maui Gardens (Jan. 13, Kīhei)

Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire perform a free concert at South Maui Gardens Saturday.

Multi-talented singer Eric Gilliom and ‘ukulele and guitar master Vince Esquire perform free at the South Maui Gardens at 35 Auhana Road on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m.

The event includes live dancing along, food trucks and a night market.

No. 7 – Mark Johnstone & Friends play at Pāʻia Bay Coffee & Bar (Jan. 13, Pāʻia)

Mark Johnstone

Pianist-singer Mark Johnstone, along with David Graber on bass and Howie Rentzer on drums, will perform complimentary jazz at the Pā’ia Bay Coffee & Bar on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Johnstone is a member of Mick Fleetwood’s blues band. For more information, go to Pāʻia Bay Coffee or call 808-579-3111.

No. 8 – Band including Tempa singer at Maui Coffee Attic (Jan. 13, Wailuku)

Vocalist Tempa Singer-Nave, guitarist-singer Naor Nave, violinist Williy Wainwright and singer-guitarist Michael French will perform a concert at the downstairs hall of the Maui Coffee Attic on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

It’s an “Intimate Evening of Music Medicine” with original soul folk and eclectic covers. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Coffee Attic or call John at 808-250-9666.

No. 9 – Soul & Heart at Hano Hano Pool Bar (Jan. 10 & 17, Kīhei)

Kelly Covington and Margie Heart.

The duo Soul & Heart perform contemporary easy listening music, including smooth jazz, Bossa nova, folk, Hawaiian and original songs, at the Maui Coast Hotel’s Hano Hano Pool Bar on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m.

The duo includes singer Kelly Covington, who plays the drums and flute. She has worked with the late Fulton Tashombe in her band Raw Silk, Grammy Award-winning producer Narada Michael Walden and American Idol’s Randy Jackson.

Heart is a percussionist who plays the guitar has performed at many of the top resorts on Maui. For more information, go to the Maui Coast Hotel or call 808-874-6284.

No. 10 – Brenton Keith’s Magic Show at Mulligans On The Blue (Jan. 11, Wailea)

Magician Brenton Keith

Brenton Keith & His Bag O’Tricks performs a magic show at Mulligans On The Blue on Thursday. Dinner seating starts at 5:30 p.m., and the show begins at 6:30 p.m.

Keith has been performing magic shows for more than 25 years on Maui, bringing comedy, humor and high energy. His shows are children friendly. Reserve at OpenTable or call Mulligans at 808-874-1131.

No. 11 – Damien Awai performs at two locations (Jan. 13, Kaʻanapali-Kīhei)

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Hula Grill in Kaʻanapali on Saturday at 2 p.m. and at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road from 8 to 10 p.m.

His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae and Romancing the Stone. For more information about the second show, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

No. 12 – DJs tribute to R&B at da Playground Maui (Jan. 12, Māʻalaea)

DJs Joe Cortez & LX, along with funky drummer Jordan K., kick off 2024 with R&B vibes at da Playground Maui on Friday at 9 p.m. The music lineup includes Chris Brown, Usher, Genuine, Neyo and Cassie.

The event is for people 21 and older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. with local ID. For more information including tickets, go da Playground Maui.

No. 13 – Barn Dance at Haleakalā Waldorf School (Jan. 12, Kula)

A Barn Dance will take place at Christopher Hall at Haleakalā Waldorf School, 4160 Lower Kula Road in Kula, on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. No partner or experience is necessary.

The easy contra, square and circle dances are being called by Claire Takemori and guests. Admission is $15. Children 12 and under are free. For more information including the charge, call Kristin at 617-230-1770.

No. 14 – Sugar Museum offers a look into Maui’s past (Monday through Thursday, Pu’unene)

Photo courtesy of Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum.

A history of Maui’s sugar is on display at the Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum at 3957 Hansen Road, Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., including exhibits reflecting the different ethnic groups that traveled to Hawaiʻi in response to the labor needs and the development of water diversions.

Artifacts include photographs of immigrants working in the sugar fields and mill and documents, such as labor contracts. There’s also a geography/water room that looks at weather patterns, rainfall and the development of extensive irrigation systems with tunnels and canals. For more information including admission tickets, go to the Sugar Museum or call 808-871-8058.

No. 15 – South Maui farmers market at Kukui Mall (Jan. 13, Kīhei)

Mangos, dragon fruit, and passion fruit are among the produce sold by farmers at the Kukui Mall parking lot Saturday morning.

A farmer’s market takes place at the Kukui Mall parking lot at 1819 South Kihei Road on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. The Ko Mahi’ai Makeke features Maui farmers’ fruits and vegetables, prepared food, and a crafts market with about 45 vendors.

For more information, contact Kahunani King at 808-452-1945 or go to the market’s website.

No. 16 – Maui Gift & Craft Fair at Lahaina Gateway (Jan. 14, Lahaina)

Artist C. Moore is among dozens of artists who display and sell their works at the Maui Gift & Craft Fair at Lahaina Gateway Sunday.

Artists display their creative pieces, including jewelry, sculptures, clothing and crafts, at the Maui Gift & Craft Fair on Keawe Street at the Lahaina Gateway parking lot on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are more than 50 vendors and parking is free. For more information, including a list of artists and their works, go to Maui Gift.

COMING SOON:

No. 17 – Comedian Nick Swardson performs at the MACC (Jan. 18, Kahului)

Comedian Nick Swardson

Popular TV night show guest Nick Swardson will perform his unique blend of humor at the Castle Theater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m. He’s been a regular guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Conan.

Swardson tours regularly with comedians Adam Sandler and David Spade. He’s had two specials on Comedy Central and was the co-writer and star of the hit web series “Typical Rick” that ran for two seasons. He also was the character Terry on “Reno 911.” For more information including tickets, go to Maui Arts.

No. 18 – Musical “Daddy Long Legs” at ProArts Playhouse (Jan. 19-Feb. 4, Kīhei)

ProArts Playhouse presents the musical love story “Daddy Long Legs” from Jan. 19 through Feb. 4. The story is based on a 1912 novel about orphan Jerusha Abbott who receives funds to attend a college, provided she send a letter a month to her benefactor about her progress.

The novel’s author Jean Webster, who graduated from Vassar College in 1901, was involved in issues supporting the betterment of poor communities. The ProArts production stars Amber Seelig and Keegan Otterson and is directed by Ally Shore with musical direction by John Rowehl. For more information including tickets, go to ProArts Maui. Free tickets are available to wildfire survivors by calling 808-463-6550.

No. 19 – UB40 featuring Ali Campbell performs at the MACC (Jan. 19, Wailuku)

Iconic reggae band UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and special guest Ekolu will perform on Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Alexander & Baldwin Amphitheater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Gates open at 5 p.m.

The group that helped to define reggae music for a generation has produced multiple top 10 gold and platinum-selling albums and sold 70 million albums worldwide, including “Red Red Wine” and “I Got You Babe.”

UB40 was formed in 1979 in Birmingham, England and its music comes from diverse influences. For more information, go to Maui Arts.

No. 20 – Maui Pops Orchestra’s presents “Disney and Beyond” at the MACC (Jan. 21, Wailuku)

The Maui Pops Orchestra presents “Disney and Beyond” featuring the music of Alan Menken at the Castle Theater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Jan. 21 at 3 p.m.

The concert features Susan Egan and Adam Jacobs who originally performed the music.

Menken is an eight-time Oscar-winning composer of scores from “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Hercules.”

The music is being conducted by Menken’s long-time conductor and arranger Michael Kosarin.

For more information including tickets, go to Maui Arts.

Editor’s Note: Send inquiries or event listings with attached photographs about Maui Entertainment, Arts and Community events to [email protected]. To add events directly to the Maui now events Calendar, click here.