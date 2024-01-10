Water damage from storm reported at VA Maui Community Based Outpatient Clinic

Department of Veterans Affairs, County Based Outpatient Clinic, Kahului, Maui. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Inclement weather from Tuesday’s slow passing cold front resulted in water leaks at the Maui Community Based Outpatient Clinic, located at 203 Hoʻolana Street, Suite 303 in Kahului.

The VA Pacific Islands Health Care System reports the Maui CBOC converted most appointments on Tuesday to telephone or virtual visits to maintain Veteran safety. Appointments for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 were also converted where possible.

“In any kind of emergency situation, our first priority is the safety of the Veterans and staff,” said Dr. Adam Robinson, director VAPIHCS. “We will be working to correct the problem as quickly as possible, and we will communicate information as it becomes available.”

Veterans who need emergency medical services should call 911 or visit their closest emergency room. Employees should contact their supervisors directly to receive instructions.

Members of the Environmental Services Management team from Honolulu were being deployed to assist Maui staff. Non-essential CBOC personnel were reportedly given Weather and Safety Leave.

The building manager has been notified and has come to inspect the damage, and a work crew is expected to be deployed to begin repairs.

The VAPIHCS call center is being apprised of all developments in this situation. Veterans may call 1-800- 214-1306 if they have questions.

Updated information will be available on the VA Pacific Islands Website: http://www.hawaii.va.gov.