Maui News

Haleakalā National Park Summit District closure due to severe weather 

January 11, 2024, 2:46 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park will close beginning at 3 a.m. HST on Jan. 12, 2024 due to hazardous and severe weather conditions until further notice. All sunrise reservations for Jan. 12 are canceled. 

All reservations for Hosmer Grove Campground for Jan. 11, 2024 are canceled. Travel to the summit for sunset viewing tonight is strongly discouraged as additional closures may occur due to changing weather conditions.

At this time, wilderness cabin and campsite reservations for Jan. 11 in Haleakalā Crater will still be honored however backpackers should prepare for severe and freezing weather conditions. 

The Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park remains open. For further updates, visit: www.nps.gov/hale.  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments