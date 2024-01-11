Haleakalā National Park Summit District closure due to severe weather 

The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park will close beginning at 3 a.m. HST on Jan. 12, 2024 due to hazardous and severe weather conditions until further notice. All sunrise reservations for Jan. 12 are canceled.

All reservations for Hosmer Grove Campground for Jan. 11, 2024 are canceled. Travel to the summit for sunset viewing tonight is strongly discouraged as additional closures may occur due to changing weather conditions.

At this time, wilderness cabin and campsite reservations for Jan. 11 in Haleakalā Crater will still be honored however backpackers should prepare for severe and freezing weather conditions.

The Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park remains open. For further updates, visit: www.nps.gov/hale.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD