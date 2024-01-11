Hawaiian Telcom fiber internet service available to 95% of Moloka‘i 

Hawaiian Telcom expanded availability of its fast, reliable fiber internet service Fioptics to four of Moloka‘i’s five zip codes, which equates to more than 95% of the island.

Nearly 4,500 residents and businesses of Ho‘olehua (96729), Kaunakakai (96748), Kualapu‘u (96757), and Maunaloa (96770) can access Hawaiian Telcom’s Fioptics internet service that delivers the fastest upload speed in the state of 500 megabits per second (Mbps) and 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) download, which is among the fastest speeds in Hawai‘i.

Molokaʻi fiber installation. PC: Hawaiian Telcom

“We are grateful for Hawaiian Telcom’s investment to provide the high-speed connectivity that families and businesses need to thrive,” said Senator Lynn DeCoite who represents Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, East and Upcountry Maui. “As a small, isolated rural community, reliable internet access is critical for our residents to access essential services, such as health care and education.”

Approximately 337,000 locations in Hawai‘i have access to Hawaiian Telcom’s Fioptics internet service including the following zip codes that are fully enabled with fiber:

96751 Kealia, Kaua‘i

96765 Lāwa‘i, Kaua‘i

96763 Lāna‘i City, Lāna‘i

96777 Pāhala, Hawai‘i Island

“Today the neighborhood in which you live can determine your access to schools, jobs, housing, transportation, healthcare services, and more,” said Hawaiian Telcom President Su Shin. “We are leveling the playing field by expanding access to our 100% fiber internet service and connecting our residents to needed resources. Access is the first step in bridging the digital divide, and Hawaiian Telcom is committed to expanding broadband access to more people in more places in Hawai‘i.”

People who reside on Moloka‘i including Hawaiian homesteads may qualify for free internet service through August 2024, courtesy of the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation’s HI Connect Broadband Project.

For more information or to see if you qualify, please visit hawaiiantel.com/hiconnect and click “See if You’re Eligible” or call Hawaiian Telcom at 808-643-3456.

Hawaiian Telcom participates in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program that offers a discount of up to $30/month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75/month for households on qualifying tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a discount to purchase a device from participating providers. For information about ACP eligibility and enrollment, please visit fcc.gov/acp.

Since 2010, Hawaiian Telcom has invested more than $1 billion to expand its fiber footprint, maintain and increase capacity of its communications network, and support its integrated communication solutions for its customers.

In 2022 alone, Hawaiian Telcom invested more than $160 million to expand and support its fiber network expansion efforts. Hawaiian Telcom Fioptics is Hawai‘i’s only 100% fiber internet service.

Fiber-optic cables carry 10,000 times more bandwidth than copper cables and its ultra-fast upload speeds provide a superior experience with sending data including live video calls and uploading photos and videos to social media.

In addition to transmitting data at the speed of light, fiber cables are more energy-efficient and provide highly reliable service as they are more durable and less susceptible to elements such as water and electromagnetic interference, according to Hawaiian Telcom.