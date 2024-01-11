Kīhei legislators to host town hall for South Maui residents

Listen to this Article 1 minute

Senator Angus McKelvey (left) and Representative Terez Amaro (right).

Senator Angus McKelvey (Senate District 6, West Maui, Māʻalaea, Waikapū, South Maui) and Representative Terez Amato (House District 11, Māʻalaea, Kīhei, Wailea) will host a Town Hall for South Maui residents on Friday, Jan. 12 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Kūlanihākoʻi High School Cafeteria.

Attendees are invited to engage in discussion on the upcoming 2024 Legislative Session and express public comment on bill suggestions.

The venue address is 901 Piʻilani Highway in Kīhei.