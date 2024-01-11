Maui News
Kīhei legislators to host town hall for South Maui residents
A
A
A
Senator Angus McKelvey (Senate District 6, West Maui, Māʻalaea, Waikapū, South Maui) and Representative Terez Amato (House District 11, Māʻalaea, Kīhei, Wailea) will host a Town Hall for South Maui residents on Friday, Jan. 12 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Kūlanihākoʻi High School Cafeteria.
Attendees are invited to engage in discussion on the upcoming 2024 Legislative Session and express public comment on bill suggestions.
The venue address is 901 Piʻilani Highway in Kīhei.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments