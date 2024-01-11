Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 12, 2024

January 11, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-15
12-16
15-20
15-20 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Showers likely. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Breezy. West winds 20 to 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 08:15 PM HST.




High 2.9 feet 03:51 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
Northwest winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 10:29 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:38 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:03 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A building medium period northwest (320 degrees) swell will bring high end advisory level surf to exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands, with the swell peaking Friday. A short period locally generated north (350) swell is expected to arrive Friday, which will contribute to the advisory level surf. Depending on how this locally generated north swell sets up, some exposed Big Island shores may experience higher surf. Lows developing and moving over the northwest Pacific this weekend and next week will generate additional northwest swells that are expected to reach the islands. These swells will maintain surf along north and west facing shores, with blocks of time when the surf will approach or exceed advisory levels. At this time, the next possible advisory level surf looks to arrive in the islands Sunday afternoon/Monday morning. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments