Maui Surf Forecast for January 12, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-15 12-16 15-20 15-20 West Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Breezy. West winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 08:15 PM HST. High 2.9 feet 03:51 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Northwest winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 10:29 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:38 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:03 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A building medium period northwest (320 degrees) swell will bring high end advisory level surf to exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands, with the swell peaking Friday. A short period locally generated north (350) swell is expected to arrive Friday, which will contribute to the advisory level surf. Depending on how this locally generated north swell sets up, some exposed Big Island shores may experience higher surf. Lows developing and moving over the northwest Pacific this weekend and next week will generate additional northwest swells that are expected to reach the islands. These swells will maintain surf along north and west facing shores, with blocks of time when the surf will approach or exceed advisory levels. At this time, the next possible advisory level surf looks to arrive in the islands Sunday afternoon/Monday morning.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.