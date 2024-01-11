Wind gusts up to 70 mph on Haleakalā, Maui

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the summit of Haleakalā on Maui and the Big Island Summits until 6 p.m. Friday.

West wind gusts will increase to 50 to 70 mph on the summit of Haleakalā and 60 to 80 mph on the high summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island.

Winds this strong can make driving and walking dangerous. The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries, according to the NWS.

As a precaution, the public should be prepared for road closures and postpone travel to the summits until conditions improve.

