Maui News

Wind gusts up to 70 mph on Haleakalā, Maui

January 11, 2024, 5:35 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the summit of Haleakalā on Maui and the Big Island Summits until 6 p.m. Friday.

West wind gusts will increase to 50 to 70 mph on the summit of Haleakalā and 60 to 80 mph on the high summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island.

Winds this strong can make driving and walking dangerous. The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries, according to the NWS.

As a precaution, the public should be prepared for road closures and postpone travel to the summits until conditions improve.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments