DOH issues updated recall warning for Quaker Oats cereals, bars, and snacks

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health Food and Drug Branch is alerting residents to an expanded voluntary recall alert by the Quaker Oats Company of additional granola bar, cereal, and snack products because of potential Salmonella contamination. These products were sold nationwide, including most retailers and supermarkets in Hawaiʻi.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and/or fever. Salmonella may result in more serious but rare ailments such as arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune symptoms may be at greater risk of serious and sometimes fatal Salmonella infections.

Please contact your healthcare provider immediately if you are exhibiting symptoms after having consumed any of the recalled products. To date there have been no reports of illness or adverse effects in Hawai‘i attributed to the recalled products.

The FDB advises consumers to check for any of the products listed below and dispose immediately. Consumers who purchased the recalled products may contact Quaker Oats Consumer Relations at 1-800-492-9322 (5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. HST, Monday through Friday) or visit www.QuakerRecallUSA.com for additional information, including product reimbursement.

The additional recalled product descriptions and relevant information are listed below. Please click here to see the December 15, 2023 DOH press release for information about the initial products under recall, or visit the Quaker Oats recall website: www.QuakerRecallUSA.com.